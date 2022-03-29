Soccer-Newcastle's Hayden fined for criticising referee

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has been fined 19,000 pounds ($25,000) for a tweet criticizing the referee following his side's Premier League defeat by Chelsea this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. Chelsea clinched a 1-0 win thanks to a late winner from Kai Havertz, who had earlier escaped a red card for an elbow on Newcastle's Dan Burn.

After the game, Hayden tweeted: "Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement." The 27-year-old did not play in the match due to a knee injury.

"(Hayden) admitted that his comments on social media constitute improper conduct as they attack the integrity of the match official, are personally offensive, and bring the game into disrepute," the FA said in a statement. Newcastle, who are nine points clear of relegation in 14th, visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

