SRH win toss, opt to bowl against RR

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:17 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss that as many as seven players are making their debut for the franchise while the international stars comprised Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

