Left Menu

Chhattisgarh, UP, Rajasthan, AP, Karnataka win in HI Junior Women National Championship 2022

Chhattisgarh Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches on the fifth day of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 on Tuesday.

ANI | Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:17 IST
Chhattisgarh, UP, Rajasthan, AP, Karnataka win in HI Junior Women National Championship 2022
Players in action during Hockey India Junior Women National Championship (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches on the fifth day of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 on Tuesday. In the first match of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal 11-0 in their Pool F match. Aanchal Sahu (4', 17', 27') scored a hat-trick, while Sampada Nirmalkar (6', 20'), Captain Monika Tirkey (11', 12'), Nema Nirmalkar (28', 39') scored a brace each. Meghna Sahu (20') and Simran (47') scored one goal each for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh Hockey earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Mizoram. Swarnika Rawat (35', 49', 51') scored a hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while Lalthantluangi (45') and Vanlalhriatpuii (54') scored the goals for Hockey Mizoram. Hockey Rajasthan defeated Hockey Bihar 7-5 in their Pool G match. Komal Gurjar (9', 12', 43', 47', 55') scored five goals, while Lichhama Bhambu (33', 36') scored a brace for Hockey Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Shanti Kumari (28', 39', 60') scored a hat-trick, while Punam Kumari (20') and Pratima Kumari (52') scored one goal each for Hockey Bihar.

In Pool H, Hockey Andhra Pradesh registered a comprehensive 16-0 victory over Hockey Gujarat. Bobbili Jhansi (7', 31', 48', 52', 56') scored five goals, while Gedela Gayatri (10', 25', 38') and Lotla Krupa (17', 32', 50') scored hat-tricks. Bommu Ankitha (4', 33') and Thokala Yuvarani (20', 59') scored a brace each, meanwhile, Garlanka Varahalamma (2') scored the other goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. In the last match of the day, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Bengal 9-0 in their Pool H game. Sahana CM (38', 40', 54') scored a hat-trick, while Dechamma Ganapathi P (6', 15') and Vudumula Sowmya (32', 43') scored a brace each. Nisarga SB (42') and Apsara HA (59') scored the other goals for Hockey Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022