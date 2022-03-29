Indian quartet lies tied 3rd after first round of Gurugram Challenge Golf

The Indian quartet of Amrit Lal Lubana, Tapy Ghai, Shamim Khan and Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal shot an impressive 66 to be placed tied third after the opening round of Gurugram Challenge TATA Steel PGTI-ADT golf tournament here on Tuesday.

The Indians were tied alongside Thailand's Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan.

Indonesia's Rory Hie returned to his happy hunting ground with a stunning nine-under 63 to take a two-shot lead at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

Rory, who won his only Asian Tour title at the Classic Golf & Country Club in 2019, posted a flawless round, which also featured birdies on the last three holes.

Ira Alido of the Philippines fired a 65 to be placed second at the event co-sanctioned by the PGTI and the Asian Development Tour (ADT).

Rory was off to a solid start in round one with three birdies on the front nine. The 33-year-old consistently landed it within 10 feet of the flag and then added three more birdies between the 10th and 13th.

Rory signed off with a late flurry, sinking birdies on the last three holes. A great tee shot on the 16th set up an easy second shot and a subsequent short putt for him.

Rory then chipped in from an awkward position on the 17th before closing with a quality chip-putt on the 18th.

Rookie Ira's 65 was also a bogey-free round. Ira hit his wedges well as he chipped in on the 12th and landed most other shots within a range of six feet of the flag.

Tapy Ghai, playing at his home course, had a run of five consecutive birdies from the third to the seventh. He then had a double-bogey on the 12th but bounced back well with two birdies thereafter.

Amrit went error-free during his 66. He made a couple of good par saves from the bunker on the second and third.

Shamim Khan's round featured an eagle on the closing 18th along with five birdies and a bogey. Rajiv came up with eight birdies and two bogeys.

India's Rashid Khan, one of the pre-event favourites, carded a 67 to be tied eighth.

