Rajasthan Royals score 210/6 against SRH
Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls. Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals 2106 in 20 overs Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41 Umran Malik 239.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement