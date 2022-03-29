Left Menu

Cricket-Thorpe appointed head coach of Afghanistan

Thorpe will be replacing South African Lance Klusener, who left the Afghanistan role in November last year. "The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position," the board said in a statement. "He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events of Afghanistan."

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:54 IST
Cricket-Thorpe appointed head coach of Afghanistan

Former England batsman Graham Thorpe has been named head coach of the Afghanistan senior men's team, the country's cricket board (ACB) announced on Tuesday. Thorpe, who played 100 test matches for England between 1993-2005, stepped down as England batting coach in February, following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

The 52-year-old was among a number of departures from the England set-up, including head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles, and faced criticism for several batting collapses by the team in Australia. Thorpe will be replacing South African Lance Klusener, who left the Afghanistan role in November last year.

"The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position," the board said in a statement. "He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events of Afghanistan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022