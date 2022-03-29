Sports News Roundup: Ukrainian club chief calls for removal of Russia from FIFA; IBU bans Russian, Belarus biathlon federations and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Lionel Messi has signed an agreement worth more than $20 million to promote digital fan token company Socios.com, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. Messi becomes the latest global sports personality to enter the crypto world following NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star LeBron James and the deal is part of a growing wave of tie-ups between crypto firms and soccer.

Former F1 boss Mosley shot himself after cancer diagnosis, inquest hears

Former motor racing boss and privacy campaigner Max Mosley died of a gunshot wound in the bedroom of his London home last May after being told his cancer was terminal, an inquest heard on Tuesday. His family had said at the time that the 81-year-old, youngest son of prominent 1930s British fascist Oswald Mosley, died after a long battle with cancer.

Chess-Karjakin mulling appeal against six-month ban for pro-Russia comments

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin is considering appealing against his six-month ban from competition for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he told Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world.

Biathlon-IBU bans Russian, Belarus biathlon federations

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) on Tuesday said it had suspended the national federations of Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IBU said both national federations (NFs) had brought the sport into disrepute and had "violated the humanitarian obligations".

Sailing-Barcelona to host 2024 America's Cup, says mayor

Barcelona will host the 2024 America's Cup sailing race, city mayor Ada Colau has announced on social media. A news conference with America's Cup holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) is scheduled for later on Tuesday to make the official announcement that the capital of Catalonia has been chosen as host city for the 37th edition.

Soccer-Ukrainian club chief calls for removal of Russia from FIFA

The head of one of Ukraine's top soccer clubs has called for Russia's football federation to be removed from FIFA and UEFA membership. Serhiy Palkin, CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk, winners of four of the last five Ukrainian championships, told Reuters that Russia should be removed from sports organisations in the same manner as apartheid-era South Africa.

Tennis-Wawrinka, Thiem go down in straight sets on return from injury

Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem suffered straight sets defeats on Tuesday at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Marbella, Spain, on their return to competition after being sidelined for extended spells due to injury. Three-times major champion Wawrinka, who was out for over a year with a foot injury, lost 6-2 6-4 to Sweden's 131st-ranked Elias Ymer at the claycourt event.

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher crash could be a $1 million hit for Haas

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. The German driver missed Sunday's race in Jeddah, despite being unhurt in the impact, with the shattered car needing a complete rebuild. ]nL2N2VT0FT]

Soccer-FIFA begins talks over alternatives to biennial World Cup plan

FIFA's strongly contested plans to hold the World Cup on a biennial basis are not on the agenda for this week's congress but talks are instead set to focus on alternative proposals, sources have told Reuters. While FIFA delegates will hear an update on consultations over changes to the international match calendar, the controversial proposal to hold the World Cup every two years, instead of the current four-year rotation, will not be voted on.

Tennis-Struggling Svitolina takes a break after battling to represent Ukraine

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has withdrawn from next month's Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, saying she has aggravated a back injury in her determination to represent her country on the court following Russia's invasion. Svitolina, who has been outspoken in support of Ukraine amid the invasion, has competed at the Monterrey Open, Indian Wells and the Miami Open in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)