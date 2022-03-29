Soccer-Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack
Christian Eriksen scored a brilliant goal as he made his return to the Parken Stadium where he almost died of a heart attack at Euro 2020 last June, netting Denmark's third in a friendly clash with Serbia on Tuesday. Denmark and Serbia have both qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar, which begin in November.
- Country:
- Denmark
Christian Eriksen scored a brilliant goal as he made his return to the Parken Stadium where he almost died of a heart attack at Euro 2020 last June, netting Denmark's third in a friendly clash with Serbia on Tuesday. The 30-year-old playmaker cut onto his right foot and sent a fizzing drive in at the near post in the 57th minute at the opposite end of the pitch to where collapsed in a Euro 2020 group game against Finland.
Eriksen, who made his comeback in club football with Brentford in England's Premier League in February, scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday. Denmark and Serbia have both qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar, which begin in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Brentford
- England
- Amsterdam
- Serbia
- Finland
- World Cup
- Denmark
- Qatar
- Christian Eriksen
ALSO READ
ICC Women's World Cup: India aim for consistency in clash against England
Finland International School Pune Co-sponsors The 'Pune Club Premier League'
EU finance ministers agreed on carbon tariff rules, says Finland
Indian team suffers four-wicket defeat against holders England in ICC Women World Cup.
EU finance ministers agreed on carbon tariff rules, says Finland