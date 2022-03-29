Left Menu

Soccer-Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack

Christian Eriksen scored a brilliant goal as he made his return to the Parken Stadium where he almost died of a heart attack at Euro 2020 last June, netting Denmark's third in a friendly clash with Serbia on Tuesday. Denmark and Serbia have both qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar, which begin in November.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:01 IST
  • Denmark

Christian Eriksen scored a brilliant goal as he made his return to the Parken Stadium where he almost died of a heart attack at Euro 2020 last June, netting Denmark's third in a friendly clash with Serbia on Tuesday. The 30-year-old playmaker cut onto his right foot and sent a fizzing drive in at the near post in the 57th minute at the opposite end of the pitch to where collapsed in a Euro 2020 group game against Finland.

Eriksen, who made his comeback in club football with Brentford in England's Premier League in February, scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday. Denmark and Serbia have both qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar, which begin in November.

