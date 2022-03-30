Left Menu

Soccer-Partey time as Ghana seal World Cup berth with Nigeria draw

Ghana advance to the finals on the away goals rule after the first leg finished goalless on Friday, and will take part in their fourth World Cup after appearing in three in a row between 2006 and 2014. The visitors took the lead at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on 10 minutes when Partey’s speculative shot from outside the penalty-box squirmed under home goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who should have made a comfortable save.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 30-03-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 00:40 IST
Soccer-Partey time as Ghana seal World Cup berth with Nigeria draw
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Thomas Partey's early strike via a goalkeeper error helped Ghana secure a 1-1 draw with hosts Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, as they became the first African side to book a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Ghana advance to the finals on the away goals rule after the first leg finished goalless on Friday, and will take part in their fourth World Cup after appearing in three in a row between 2006 and 2014.

The visitors took the lead at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on 10 minutes when Partey's speculative shot from outside the penalty-box squirmed under home goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who should have made a comfortable save. More fancied Nigeria equalised via a penalty as Denis Odoi clattered into Ademola Lookman in the box, and William Troost-Ekong's thunderous spot-kick nestled in the top corner, but they could not find the winner they needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022