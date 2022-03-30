Soccer-Poland beat Sweden 2-0 to secure place in World Cup finals

Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski fired in second-half goals as Poland booked their place in the World Cup finals in Qatar with a 2-0 win over Sweden in an electrifying playoff tie on Tuesday.

The Poles battled to contain a Sweden side bristling with youthful attacking vigour, but in the end they capitalised on the visitors' mistakes thanks to the experience of Lewandowski and his team mates. After surviving a shaky opening, the Swedes quickly grew into the game and winger Emil Forsberg should have given them the lead, but Wojciech Szczesny pulled off the first of a string of fine saves to turn the ball behind for a corner in the 19th minute.

The home side also struggled with Dejan Kulusevski, with the winger twice going close for the visitors before the game turned on a clumsy mistake by Jesper Karlstroem. The Swedish midfielder mistimed a challenge in the box early in the second half and ended up bundling Poland substitute Grzegorz Krychowiak to the ground, with Italian referee Daniele Orsato immediately pointing to the spot.

Up stepped Poland captain Lewandowski, and he sent Robin Olsen the wrong way before confidently striking his low spot kick into the net for his 75th international goal. The Swedes threw caution to the wind and poured forward, with Szczesny getting down smartly to deny Forsberg again, with Victor Lindeloef sending the resulting corner just wide with a glancing header.

Just as they looked to be on the verge of scoring, a mix-up between Kristoffer Olsson and Marcus Danielson allowed Zielinski to score as he curled the ball into the net at the near post in the 73rd minute. The Swedes brought record goal-scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic off the bench for the final 10 minutes but Szczesny and the Polish defence held firm in front of the capacity crowd to secure their spot at the World Cup finals.

