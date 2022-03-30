Soccer-Tunisia through to World Cup after 0-0 home draw with Mali
With a 1-0 lead, Tunisia played it safe and the return match had little of the drama of the first clash, although there was some needle between the two teams given what was at stake.
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisia qualified for a sixth World Cup finals appearance after a 0-0 draw at home to Mali ensured their place at the tournament in Qatar with a 1-0 aggregate triumph. Mali, who have never previously qualified, were much more enterprising but failed to break down a typically tight Tunisia defence, as the hosts held onto their advantage from last Friday’s first leg in Bamako.
The north Africans benefitted from a horror own goal in Mali where defender Moussa Sissako contrived to turn the ball into his own net in the first half of the first leg and then get himself sent off only four minutes later. With a 1-0 lead, Tunisia played it safe and the return match had little of the drama of the first clash, although there was some needle between the two teams given what was at stake. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Qatar preps for World Cup in shadow of Ukraine war
UN to host pledging conference with UK, Germany, Qatar in Afghanistan for humanitarian support
Soccer-FIFA signs sponsorship deal with Crypto.com for Qatar World Cup
FSS Technologies inks pact with Qatar Bank
German economy minister spoke with Qatari officials about inflows of Russian wealth