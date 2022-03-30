Soccer-Morocco brush aside DR Congo to book World Cup berth
Morocco advanced 5-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa in Friday’s first leg and will compete at the finals for a sixth time. Tarik Tissuoadali and Achraf Hakimi scored the other goals for Morocco, who were 2-0 up at halftime despite losing defender Jawad El Yamiq after six minutes to a muscle injury and having to take off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, suffering from concussion after twice being hit on the head in aerial duels, in the 43rd.
- Country:
- Morocco
Morocco qualified for this year's World Cup in Qatar after Azzedine Ounahi netted a double as they overcame first-half injuries to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1 in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday. Morocco advanced 5-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa in Friday's first leg and will compete at the finals for a sixth time.
Tarik Tissuoadali and Achraf Hakimi scored the other goals for Morocco, who were 2-0 up at halftime despite losing defender Jawad El Yamiq after six minutes to a muscle injury and having to take off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, suffering from concussion after twice being hit on the head in aerial duels, in the 43rd. Substitute Ben Malongo netted a consolation for the Congolese with a shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty box that was the pick of the night's efforts. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kinshasa
- Morocco
- Congolese
- Congo
- Ferris
- Qatar
- Democratic
- Achraf Hakimi
- Cape Town
- World Cup
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: Inside the fight for a new abortion clinic in one California city; U.S. SEC Democratic Commissioner Lee to leave agency after term ends in June and more
U.S. SEC Democratic Commissioner Lee to leave agency after term ends in June
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight
Qatar preps for World Cup in shadow of Ukraine war
Pakistan Democratic Movement to hold long march against Imran Khan govt in Islamabad on March 27