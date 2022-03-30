Left Menu

Soccer-Peru seal World Cup playoff berth with 2-0 win over Paraguay

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 30-03-2022 07:02 IST
Peru sealed a World Cup playoff spot on Tuesday after a 2-0 win over Paraguay secured fifth place in the South American qualifying group.

Peru will meet either the United Arab Emirates or Australia, who play the Asian confederation playoff in Doha on June 7, for a place in Qatar. The inter-confederation playoff will take place in Doha on June 13 or 14.

