IPL: Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for SRH's slow over-rate against RR

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-03-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 09:32 IST
Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.

Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA stadium here on Tuesday.

''The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29,'' the IPL stated in a media statement.

''As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

