Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot at Miami Open; Soccer-'El Bambino' a new hero as Peru charge into World Cup playoff and more

Tennis-Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from retaking the world's number one spot after moving past American Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1 and into the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. The U.S. Open champion lost his serve in the first game but found momentum after fending off two more breakpoints in the fifth, winning the final four games of the first set in which he fired down six aces.

Soccer-'El Bambino' a new hero as Peru charge into World Cup playoff

Peru got the win they needed to guarantee a World Cup playoff spot on Tuesday and Gianluca Lapadula, the man who sent them on their way, has been embraced as the country's new hero. The Andean side needed to beat Paraguay to make sure of the playoff spot and 32-year-old striker Lapadula's early goal settled their nerves before Yoshimar Yotun scored a second.

Soccer-Suarez moves ahead of Messi with 29th World Cup qualifying goal

Luis Suarez moved ahead of Lionel Messi as the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday with his 29th goal, a bicycle kick that helped Uruguay to a 2-0 win over Chile. Messi failed to hit the net in Ecuador, where Argentina drew 1-1.

NHL roundup: Avs edge Flames in the battle of division leaders

Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference's top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche is the first team this season to reach 100 points. Colorado is 12 points ahead of Calgary.

Soccer-Tireless Ronaldo set to make his fifth World Cup trip

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was tireless in his team's 2-0 win against giant-killers North Macedonia on Tuesday, creating one of Bruno Fernandes' two goals in a 2-0 win that gave them a spot at this year's World Cup finals in Qatar. The 37-year-old forward is set to join a select group of players who have made it to five World Cup tournaments in their careers -- Germany's Lothar Matthaus, Mexico's Rafa Marquez and Antonio Carbajal, and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The triple-double was Doncic's 10th of the season and the 46th of his career.

Tennis-Kyrgios rails against chair umpire, ATP after Miami Open loss

Nick Kyrgios continued to blast the chair umpire overseeing his 7-6(3) 6-3 loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open after the match on Tuesday, where the fiery Australian was given a point and then a game penalty as he again unraveled. After repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes for what he saw as Bernardes' inability to control the crowd, Kyrgios received a point penalty in the first-set tiebreaker after telling a friend in the stands that he could do a better job of officiating.

Roger Goodell: Exempt list not in play for Deshaun Watson

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not likely to be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while his civil-court accusations of sexual misconduct are resolved. A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, did not indict Watson earlier this month, dismissing nine criminal complaints based on a lack of enough evidence. Watson still faces accusations by 22 women in civil court.

Soccer-England's Henderson, Grealish condemn booing of Maguire

England midfielder Jordan Henderson said he could not understand why sections of the home support had booed Harry Maguire during Tuesday's 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, adding that the defender has been a "colossus" for the team. Maguire has been struggling for form at Manchester United and there were boos when his name was announced before kick-off and early in the match when he touched the ball.

Soccer-Chile defeat likely to mark end of 'Golden Generation'

Chile's 2-0 home defeat to Uruguay on Tuesday confirmed their absence from a second consecutive World Cup finals and likely marks the end of the road for the 'Golden Generation' who helped them to back-to-back Copa America titles. Elite players such as Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Bravo helped crown Chile's South American champions in 2015 and 2016, but the team's failure to reach Qatar was "a big failure", captain Gary Medel said.

