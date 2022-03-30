Left Menu

Tennis-Italian Berrettini undergoes minor surgery on playing hand

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini underwent a minor operation on his playing hand on Tuesday following his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event in Miami, the Italian world number six said.

30-03-2022
Matteo Berrettini Image Credit: Wikipedia

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini underwent a minor operation on his playing hand on Tuesday following his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event in Miami, the Italian world number six said. The 25-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the year's first major in Melbourne, pulled out just before his opening match in Miami.

"My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right-hand injury," he said in an Instagram post. "Following multiple scans and assessments, we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery."

Berrettini said that the operation went "extremely well". "My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on the court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalized," he added.

