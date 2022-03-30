Sport-Bolt becomes co-owner of esports group WYLDE

Left Menu

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has joined esports group WYLDE as co-owner, the Dublin-based organisation said. Bolt, who holds the 100m and 200m world records, will be "involved in a range of activities focused on elevating WYLDE's growing brand", the organisation said in a statement https://wylde.gg/lightning-strikes-twice-bolt-set-to-electrify-esports-with-wylde on Tuesday. WYLDE was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former President & Chief Executive of the American Ireland Funds.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 10:44 IST
Usain Bolt Image Credit: ANI

WYLDE was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former President & Chief Executive of the American Ireland Funds. An 11-time world champion, Bolt, 35, retired after the 2017 World Championships in London where he suffered a hamstring injury in the final race of his career.

Bolt told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-59669585 in December 2021 that he used to skip training to play video games when he was young.

