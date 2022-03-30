Left Menu

Cricket-Injured Marsh out of Pakistan matches, heads to India to join IPL team

"Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period," it added. Australia will also play a T20 match to wrap up their tour of Pakistan, who they beat 1-0 in a three-test series.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-03-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 12:08 IST
Cricket-Injured Marsh out of Pakistan matches, heads to India to join IPL team
Mitchell Marsh (Photo/ iplt20.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series in Pakistan with a hip injury. The all-rounder, who was player-of-the-match in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup final win against New Zealand last year, injured his left hip flexor in training and missed Tuesday's opening one-dayer in Lahore.

Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday Marsh will be released after an assessment showed he would not be available for the remaining three matches of the tour. "Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period," it added.

Australia will also play a T20 match to wrap up their tour of Pakistan, who they beat 1-0 in a three-test series. "Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach," Marsh said.

"I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to rejoining the Australian squad for our next tour." The tourists have suffered multiple injury problems and were also hit by positive COVID-19 cases, including team physio Brendan Wilson.

Cricket Australia said all available players and staff in Pakistan returned negative tests following Tuesday's match and again on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022