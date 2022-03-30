Left Menu

Injured Marsh to link up with Delhi Capitals squad, ruled out of Pakistan series

30-03-2022
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (Photo/ iplt20.com) Image Credit: ANI
Injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will link up with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and continue his recovery in India after being ruled out of Australia's remaining limited overs series against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old, who was bought for Rs 6.5 crore by the Capitals in the IPL auction last month, had injured his hip flexor during a high-intensity fielding drill on Sunday. He had subsequently missed the first ODI, which Australia won by 88 runs in Lahore on Tuesday.

Marsh will now manage his recovery under the guidance of physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, who has been with the Capitals since the 2020 IPL season.

''Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period,'' Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Australia and Pakistan are set to play the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday before clashing in the lone T20I on April 5.

''Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,'' Marsh said. Marsh was originally going to miss the Capitals' first three games as he was a part of the Australian limited overs team for the series against Australia.

Marsh has been one of Australia's best white-ball players in recent times. He was a member of Australia's T20 World Cup-winning side last year, scoring an unbeaten 77 in the final against New Zealand to help Australia clinch their maiden title.

