FIH Pro League vs England: India retain Rohidas as captain, Neelam makes comeback

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Amit Rohidas was retained as captain, while defender Neelam Sanjeep Xess made a comeback in India's 22-member squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League double-header against England here this weekend.

Neelam was part of India's team in the Asian Champions Trophy in December last year at Dhaka where they finished third with a 4-3 win over Pakistan.

The 23-year-old comes in at the expense of Varun Kumar in the only change to the squad announced by Hockey India on Wednesday.

The Rohidas-led side recently lost 2-2 (1-3 SO) and won 4-3 against Argentina.

''It has been quite exciting to see how some of the younger players are grabbing the opportunity to play in the Pro League and have been showing great potential,'' Chief coach Graham Reid said in a release issued by Hockey India.

''It is good for us to have these options, we have been using this platform to try out different combinations. England has a talented squad and no doubt the matches this weekend will be quite exciting.'' India (16 points) are placed second behind Germany (17) after eight matches in this season of Pro League.

The Indian team has beaten South Africa at home (10-2, 10-2) while they won a game and lost a game against France (5-0, 2-5) which was also held in South Africa.

At home, they won a game and lost one to Spain (5-4, 3-5) and Argentina.

