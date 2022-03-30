Vinoo Mankad's son Rahul dead

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:24 IST
Former Mumbai player Rahul Mankad, son of the legendary Vinoo Mankad, has died after a brief ailment. He was 66.

Mankad is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The news of his demise was confirmed by a Facebook post by former Mumbai player Shishir Hattangadi, who wrote ''Jigga Bhai, rest in peace my friend Rahul Mankad''.

Mankad breathed his last in London.

A right-handed batter and a slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Mankad played 47 first-class matches in which he scored 2,111 runs, with a best of 162. He has five hundreds and 12 fifties to his name.

His brothers -- Ashok and Atul -- were also cricketers. While Ashok represented India, Atul played domestic cricket.

Mankad played from 1972-73 to 1984-85.

Former India cricketer TA Sekar offered his condolences.

''Shocked to hear Rahul Mankad passed away. Comes from an illustrious cricketing family. True gentleman, Good cricketer more than a great human being. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul RIP,'' tweeted Sekar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

