Left Menu

Brazil legend Cafu launches his book at Qatar World Cup stadium in Doha

I showed him the contract and I said Father, the barrier is overcome and today I am a football player. So I think this is a sentence that went in the book.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:43 IST
Brazil legend Cafu launches his book at Qatar World Cup stadium in Doha
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Former Brazil star Cafu released his official biography - 'Cafu Saga' - and held a book signing session in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

The book, written by Mariah Morais, was launched at 974 Stadium - one of eight venues that will host World Cup matches later this year.

Cafu, who lifted the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 before captaining the 2002 World Cup-winning team, hopes his biography will inspire Brazilian children to not give up on their dreams.

The book gathers memories recounted by family members, friends and coaches, and throws insights into Cafu's career, starting with the defender's early years before moving on to the highlights of his life in football.

''My father kept telling me every time I got home that there are barriers in life that only you can overcome. And in the end, I overcame this barrier. That's when I got home and told my dad I was a football player. ''I showed him the contract and I said: 'Father, the barrier is overcome and today I am a football player.' So I think this is a sentence that went in the book. That is one of the biggest and best sentences that will remain for the rest of my life,'' Cafu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022