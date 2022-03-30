Left Menu

National weightlifting camp with 38 campers set to begin on Friday

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:55 IST
A national weightlifting camp comprising 26 players, seven coaches and five support staff members will begin at Sports Authority of India's Patiala centre here from Friday.

''The camp will conclude on April 30th and has been organized to prepare the weightlifters for upcoming competitions such as the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games,'' SAI said in a release.

The 30-day camp will ''cost the government a total of Rs 35,83,600 which includes financial spending on coaches and support staff's salary, sports kit, food and travel cost, and money spent on campers boarding and lodging among other charges.'' PTI ATK AH AH

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

