Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA doping official dies after Nigeria-Ghana World Cup playoff

A FIFA doping official collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack following the World Cup playoff tie between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday, officials said. He died just as they got to the hospital," said Sanusi.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:36 IST
Soccer-FIFA doping official dies after Nigeria-Ghana World Cup playoff
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A FIFA doping official collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack following the World Cup playoff tie between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday, officials said. Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said Zambian Joseph Kabungo, who was the doping control officer for the match, was about to carry out a test on a player when he "was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

"I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn't make it. He died just as they got to the hospital," said Sanusi. Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar after being beaten by Ghana on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Nigeria's defeat set off rioting by home fans, with soccer officials denying reports that Kabungo had been attacked in the melee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022