Soccer-Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tests positive for COVID-19
The 62-year-old is set to miss Saturday's league trip to Celta Vigo as LaLiga leaders Real will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 home loss to rivals Barcelona in their last outing before the international break. Ancelotti's side will then take on his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge four days later in the first leg of their quarter-final. Real sit top of LaLiga after 29 games with 66 points, nine clear of second-placed Sevilla.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday, a week before their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea. The 62-year-old is set to miss Saturday's league trip to Celta Vigo as LaLiga leaders Real will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 home loss to rivals Barcelona in their last outing before the international break.
Ancelotti's side will then take on his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge four days later in the first leg of their quarter-final. Real sit top of LaLiga after 29 games with 66 points, nine clear of second-placed Sevilla. Barcelona are a further three points behind but have a game in hand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Real Madrid
- Sevilla
- Champions League
- Celta
- LaLiga
- Carlo Ancelotti
- Barcelona
- Chelsea
ALSO READ
Soccer-LaLiga among group proposing new soccer league body in Brazil
Soccer-Sharjah seal Asian Champions League group berth via penalties
Soccer-Kobe into Asian Champions League group phase as Lincoln pounces
UEFA Champions League: Atletico win at Old Trafford to knock Manchester United out
Soccer-Benfica always believed Champions League upset was possible -coach