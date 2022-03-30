Left Menu

Haryana dominate national pistol trials as Naveen wins men's 10m competition

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:11 IST
Haryana dominate national pistol trials as Naveen wins men's 10m competition
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana stamped their dominance in pistol shooting as Naveen beat Punjab's Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 to win gold in the men's 10m air pistol competition on the concluding day of national trials here on Wednesday.

The Indian teams for the upcoming World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan and Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany will be selected on the basis of performances in these trials. Naveen just about made it to the final stages of the competition, finishing seventh in qualifying with a score of 581 at the M.P. Shooting Academy range.

The youngster was tied with three others including Olympian and world number one Saurabh Chaudhary on the same score, but made it through on account of higher inner 10s as the latter crashed out in ninth place.

Naveen made it to the medal round finishing behind Army's Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar in the first semi-final and then topped it with a score of 44 to set up the gold medal match with Arjun, who was second in the medal round with 41.5.

Among the eight Olympic pistol disciplines, Haryana shooters picked up four of the golds on offer besides winning several other medals.

Haryana's pistol shooters led by Rhythm Sangwan, who had a very good outing, and others like Naveen, Sameer and Suruchi, came to the fore in the trials.

Also, many established names who were part of the Indian teams in recent years were upstaged by new talent.

Over 3300 shooters, including the top names of the country, participated in the year's first national trials.

The trials were postponed from January this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022