Pritam Siwach Academy clinch Khelo India Women's Hockey League U-21 title

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar 5-0 in the final to claim the Khelo India Womens Hockey League U-21 title at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence here on Wednesday.Manju Chorsiya scored a brace, while Tannu, Ritika and captain Bharti Saroha scored one goal each.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST
Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar 5-0 in the final to claim the Khelo India Women's Hockey League U-21 title at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence here on Wednesday.

Manju Chorsiya scored a brace, while Tannu, Ritika and captain Bharti Saroha scored one goal each. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, SAI 'B' team and the SAI 'A' team finished third, fourth and fifth respectively. Sanjna Horo of SAI 'A' team remained the top-scorer of the final phase with 11 goals.

The Sonepat-based academy is run by Dronacharya Award winner and former captain of the India women's hockey team Pritam Rani Siwach. Her husband Kuldeep Siwach is the coach of the U-21 women's team, which took home not only the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

