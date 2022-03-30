Left Menu

MP, Telangana, TN, Delhi win in HI Junior Women National Championship

Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Manipur Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Delhi Hockey registered victories in their respective matches on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 on Wednesday.

ANI | Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:11 IST
Players in action during 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Manipur Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Delhi Hockey registered victories in their respective matches on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Goans Hockey 8-0 in their Pool A match. Pooja Nagle (26', 48') and Anjali Rathor (36', 52') scored a brace each, while Disha Baghel (21'), Priya Agrawal (23'), Leena Jadhav (24') and Rupali Solanki (39') scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool B, Manipur Hockey drew 2-2 with Assam Hockey. Reena Koijam (14') and Lanleibi Chanu (53') scored one goal each for Manipur Hockey, while Anamika Das (6', 33') scored a brace for Assam Hockey. Telangana Hockey earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Le Puducherry Hockey in their Pool C match. Captain Harleen Sardarni (11', 36') scored a brace, while Rohini Gangadaari (1') and Sri Gandhapu (39') scored one goal each for Telangana Hockey. Meanwhile, S Subalakshmi (37', 53') scored a brace and Captain D. Keerthiga (35') found the back of the net for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool D, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu registered a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Hockey Uttarakhand. Anitha V (12', 19', 34', 44') scored four goals, while Captain Praveena M (51', 55', 57') scored a hat-trick. Vairavi M (37') scored the other goal for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. In the last match of the day, Delhi Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 2-1. Sana (3') and Anshika (42') scored a goal each for Delhi Hockey. Meanwhile, Shreelakshmi (58') scored the only goal for Kerala Hockey. (ANI)

