The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

*Report of Orleans Masters Super 100 event in France.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LSG-PREVIEW CSK, LSG seek improvement in top-order batting after opening losses Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali as they eye a much improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IPL-BHANUKA-KOHLI Dropped from SL team, Rajapaksa seeks meeting with Kohli to take fitness to next level By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Skills ''come first'' for Bhanuka Rajapaksa but the Sri Lankan batter has realised that survival in modern-day cricket is not possible without attaining required fitness standards. SPO-CRI-DDCA-RAJKUMAR-STAFF DDCA set to change Rajkumar Sharma-led coaching staff By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association will not be retaining the services of veteran coach Rajkumar Sharma after the senior state team's dismal show in the past two domestic seasons.

SPO-CRI-WIPL-HEALY With WIPL, India is going to be unbeatable in 10 years: Alyssa Healy Wellington, Mar 30 (PTI) Star Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has backed the BCCI's plan of launching a Women's IPL next year and said India can become unbeatable in 10 years owing to the franchise-based T20 league.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-MARSH Injured Marsh to link up with Delhi Capitals squad, ruled out of Pakistan series New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will link up with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and continue his recovery in India after being ruled out of Australia's remaining limited overs series against Pakistan.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-AUS-WI Dominant Australia cruise to World Cup finals, beat West Indies by 157 runs Wellington, Mar 30 (PTI) Australia booked their place in the ICC Women's World Cup final with a dominant 157-run victory over West Indies after Alyssa Healy's belligerent century was complemented by the bowlers here on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE-IND-ENG England keen to gather valuable experience of playing in India ahead of World Cup: skipper Sorsby Bhubaneswar, Mar 30 (PTI) England men's hockey team captain Tom Sorsby is relishing the ''challenging'' prospect of playing the FIH Pro League double header in India against the hosts as it will help his team gather valuable experience ahead of the World Cup here next year.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-FINE IPL: Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for SRH's slow over-rate against RR Pune, Mar 30 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.

SPO-TENNIS-MIAMI-LD BOPANNA Miami Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov, Mirza-Flipkens ousted Miami, Mar 30 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were knocked out of the Miami Open from their respective doubles events after contrasting quarterfinal defeats here.

SPO-ARCHERY-TRIALS Asian Games compound archery squads picked as selection trials end Sonipat, Mar 30 (PTI) Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bhardwaj joined Abhishek Verma in the Asian Games men's compound archery squad after the national selection trials which ended here on Wednesday.

SPO-ARCHERY-PARA-ASIAN Delhi to host Asian Para Archery C'ships after Kazakhstan expresses inability due to war in Ukraine Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) India will host the Asian Archery Para Championships from May 31 to June 6 after Kazakhstan expressed its inability to stage the event, citing organisational issues because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS Haryana dominate national pistol trials as Naveen wins men's 10m competition Bhopal, Mar 30 (PTI) Haryana stamped their dominance in pistol shooting as Naveen beat Punjab's Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 to win gold in the men's 10m air pistol competition on the concluding day of national trials here on Wednesday.

SPO-LIFT-CAMP National weightlifting camp with 38 campers set to begin on Friday Patiala, Mar 30 (PTI) A national weightlifting camp comprising 26 players, seven coaches and five support staff members will begin at Sports Authority of India's Patiala centre here from Friday.

SPO-TT-IND Manika-Archana pair settles for bronze in WTT Star Contender Doha, Mar 30 (PTI) India's Manika Batra and Archana Kamath signed off with a bronze medal after losing the women's doubles semifinals to Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)