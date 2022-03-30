KKR bowled out for 128 by RCB
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:22 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 128 in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with a 25 off 18 balls.
For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for 20 runs, while Akash Deep and Harshal Patel got three and two wickets respectively.
Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 128 all out in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal Patel 2/11).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
