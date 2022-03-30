IPL 2022: Hasaranga's four-wicket haul help RCB bowl out KKR for 128

Wanindu Hasaranga's four wicket-haul and Akash Deep's three wickets helped Royal Challengers Bangalore bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders for 128 in 18.5 overs here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and put Kolkata Knight Riders to bat. The two-time champions Kolkata started off consciously with openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer scoring 14 runs in the first three overs.

RCB captain du Plessis made a bowling change in the fourth over as Akash Deep replaced Mohammed Siraj and the medium-pacer struck in his very first ball for 10 caught and bowled as KKR lost their first wicket for 14. Siraj was brought from the other end in the fifth over and the pacer got the wicket of Rahane caught by Shahbaz Ahmed for 9 to leave Kolkata in a spot of bother at 32 for 2.

Akash Deep struck once again and this time he got the wicket of dangerous Nitish Rana as David Willey took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss him for 10 to leave KKR tottering at 44/3 at the end of Powerplay. After the Powerplay, the RCB captain introduced spin by bringing Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack and the Sri Lankan struck getting the prized scalp of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer for 13 to leave his side in further trouble at 46 for 4.

Sunil Narine's few blows helped Kolkata cross the 50-run mark but any hopes of a revival were dealt a severe blow as Hasaranga got two more wickets of consecutive balls to replace Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson to leave Kolkata in deep trouble at 67/6. Harshal Patel too joined the bandwagon dismissing Sam Billings for 14 caught by Virat Kohli as KKR lost their seventh wicket for 83.

Andre Russell kept the scoreboard moving with some lusty blows hitting three sixes and one boundary. The moment the West Indian looked dangerous Harshal Patel got his wicket for 25 caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik as Kolkata lost their eighth wicket for 99. The Shreyas Iyer led side scratched their way to the triple-figure mark. Hasaranga looked unstoppable getting his fourth wicket of the match dismissing Tim Southee for 1 caught by Faf du Plessis as Kolkata lost their ninth wicket for 101.

Just when it seemed as RCB will clean up the tail the KKR tail-enders showed Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy some appetite for a fight hitting a few boundaries to strike a 27-run partnership for the 10th wicket as Akash Deep rattled the stumps of Umesh Yadav who scored 18 off 12 balls hitting two fours and one six. KKR were bowled out for 128 in 18.5 overs. Brief Scores: KKR 128/10 in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25, Umesh Yadav 18; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45) vs RCB. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)