First Yogasana senior national championship starts in Ahmedabad

The first Yogasana senior national championship kicked off here on Wednesday with over 169 participants from 14 states vying for medals.

The two-day event has been organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), an organisation set up by ''like-minded shareholders'' to promote Yoga as a competitive sport, and Gujarat State Yogasana Association in association with the government of Gujarat.

The event is being held ahead of the first World Yogasana Championship in June, a statement from the NYSF said.

Its president Udit Sheth said the organisation aims to promoted Yoga as a sport on par with tennis and football by developing infrastructure and organising events at district, state, and national levels.

