First Yogasana senior national championship starts in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:26 IST
The first Yogasana senior national championship kicked off here on Wednesday with over 169 participants from 14 states vying for medals.

The two-day event has been organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), an organisation set up by ''like-minded shareholders'' to promote Yoga as a competitive sport, and Gujarat State Yogasana Association in association with the government of Gujarat.

The event is being held ahead of the first World Yogasana Championship in June, a statement from the NYSF said.

Its president Udit Sheth said the organisation aims to promoted Yoga as a sport on par with tennis and football by developing infrastructure and organising events at district, state, and national levels.

