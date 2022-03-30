Sports News Roundup: Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot at Miami Open; China's CCTV shows NBA game, ending 18-month blackout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from retaking the world number one spot after moving past American Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1 and into the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. The U.S. Open champion lost his serve in the first game but found momentum after fending off two more break points in the fifth, winning the final four games of the first set in which he fired down six aces.

Motorcycling-Bradl to replace Marquez at Honda for Argentine Grand Prix

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will ride in place of Marc Marquez at the Argentine Grand Prix this weekend as the six-times MotoGP champion continues to recover from double vision, the team announced on Wednesday. Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix after a highside crash in the warm-up session ahead of the season's second race.

Soccer-Suarez moves ahead of Messi with 29th World Cup qualifying goal

Luis Suarez moved ahead of Lionel Messi as the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday with his 29th goal, a bicycle kick that helped Uruguay to a 2-0 win over Chile. Messi failed to hit the net in Ecuador, where Argentina drew 1-1.

Soccer-Over 800,000 tickets sold for World Cup in Qatar in first phase, says FIFA

Fans have bought 804,186 tickets for matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in the first phase of sales, soccer's world governing body and tournament organisers FIFA said on Wednesday. FIFA said interest in tickets mainly came from Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

China's CCTV shows NBA game, ending 18-month blackout

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV aired a National Basketball Association (NBA) game for the first time in 18 months on Wednesday, raising hopes that relations between the league and China were on the mend after a 2019 rift. The game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz was aired live on China Central Television's (CCTV) sports channel on Wednesday, according to its broadcasting schedule.

Oklahoma's Republican governor signs transgender sports ban

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a Republican-backed bill banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports, adding to a list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws. "We are protecting women's sports, we're ensuring a level playing field for female athletes," Stitt, a Republican, said at a signing ceremony, surrounded by young female athletes.

Soccer-UK teenager jailed for racially abusing Rashford after Euro final

A British teenager has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after racially abusing England's Marcus Rashford on Twitter after last year's European Championship final, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday. Justin Lee Price, 19, from Worcester, previously admitted to sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates Court on March 17.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The triple-double was Doncic's 10th of the season and the 46th of his career.

Baseball-MLB to launch global home run derby in July

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday a global Home Run Derby tour that will bring back former All-Stars and World Series champions who will swing for the fences at stops in London, Seoul and Mexico City in 2022. Inspired by the popular Home Run Derby held on the eve of MLB's All-Star Game, the event was created with the goal of attracting a new audience to baseball.

Cricket-Australia farewells "legend" Warne at MCG memorial

Shane Warne was remembered as a cricketing genius and maverick entertainer at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday where tens of thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to one of the game's finest players. Australian Warne, whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died of a suspected heart attack about three weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand.

