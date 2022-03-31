Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona break women's crowd record in Champions League win over Real Madrid

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:14 IST
Soccer-Barcelona break women's crowd record in Champions League win over Real Madrid
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona broke the women's attendance record as 91,553 fans watched them come from behind to beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals with an 8-3 aggregate win.

The new record surpassed both the previous club mark of 60,739 fans set in 2019 at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium, where the hosts beat Barca 2-0 in a league match, and the overall attendance record for a women's game. That was set at the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China, when 90,195 fans were in attendance at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022