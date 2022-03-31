Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA aims to put rows behind it and focus on Qatar World Cup

FIFA officials will look to put aside division and controversy and turn the focus to this year's World Cup finals when they hold their annual congress in the Qatari capital on Thursday. For the past year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been under fire from critics, particularly in Europe, over his proposals to turn the World Cup from an event held every four years to a biennial tournament.

Ice hockey-After years of patience, Poulin sees momentum in women's hockey

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin said she was optimistic about the future of women's professional hockey after a meeting between the National Hockey League (NHL) and two key factions in the sport. The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) and Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York last week in an effort to bring the two sides together, after years of speculation over the potential for a unified league.

China's CCTV shows NBA game, ending 18-month blackout

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV aired a National Basketball Association (NBA) game for the first time in 18 months on Wednesday, raising hopes that relations between the league and China were on the mend after a 2019 rift. The game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz was aired live on China Central Television’s (CCTV) sports channel on Wednesday, according to its broadcasting schedule.

Tennis-Badosa, Sinner retire as early Miami Open action cut short

The early action at the Miami Open quarter-finals was cut short on Wednesday, when Spain's Paula Badosa retired from her match against Jessica Pegula and Italian ninth seed Jannik Sinner did the same versus Francisco Cerundolo. Officials said that Badosa had a viral illness, while Sinner called it quits as a result of foot blisters. Both were favourites to advance and retired at 4-1 down in the first set of their respective matches.

Golf-Woods' return at Masters would be 'phenomenal', says McIlroy

Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday it would be "phenomenal" to have Tiger Woods return to competition at next week's Masters, adding that the game of golf is better whenever the 15-times major champion is playing. McIlroy, speaking to reporters at TPC San Antonio ahead of this week's Valero Texas Open, was asked what Woods' potential participation in the April 7-10 Masters would do for the build-up to the year's first major.

Oklahoma, Arizona ban transgender students from girls' sports

The Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports, joining a growing list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws on a contentious election-year issue. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also signed a bill banning irreversible gender reassignment surgery for minors.

Olympics-Six years on, Rio begins transforming venue into schools

It has taken six years but Rio de Janeiro has finally begun complying with one of its most publicised Olympic promises - to transform one of the sporting venues into schools. Workers last week began carefully dismantling the Handball Arena in the Olympic Park, the vast area that in 2016 hosted 16 Olympic events and 10 Paralympic ones, including tennis, cycling, swimming.

Soccer-FIFA approves new loan regulations to come into force from July

The FIFA Council adopted new regulations aimed at limiting the number of loan signings a club can make, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday after the Council met ahead of the 72nd Ordinary Congress in Doha, Qatar. In a bid to foster player development and prevent the hoarding of players, clubs will be limited to eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out from next season.

Baseball-MLB to launch global home run derby in July

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday a global Home Run Derby tour that will bring back former All-Stars and World Series champions who will swing for the fences at stops in London, Seoul and Mexico City in 2022. Inspired by the popular Home Run Derby held on the eve of MLB's All-Star Game, the event was created with the goal of attracting a new audience to baseball.

Soccer-Ronaldo and Messi to learn World Cup last dance partners

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will learn on Friday their opponents for what is almost certainly their last World Cup finals when the draw is made for November's tournament in Qatar. The two biggest names in the game have collected a host of club and individual honours as well as continental trophies with their countries but neither has managed to crown his career with the ultimate prize of World Cup glory.

