Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

Costa Rica will face New Zealand in a playoff for a spot in Qatar. OCEANIA New Zealand won the Oceania qualifying tournament to claim the region's place in the intercontinental playoff. SOUTH AMERICA Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay. Peru finished fifth and will play the UAE or Australia for a spot in Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:57 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

List of countries that have qualified for the 32-team World Cup in Qatar this year: AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia. ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia. The United Arab Emirates will face Australia in a playoff in June, with the winner taking on Peru for another berth in Qatar.

EUROPE Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.

Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final qualifier from Europe. NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States. Costa Rica will face New Zealand in a playoff for a spot in Qatar.

OCEANIA New Zealand won the Oceania qualifying tournament to claim the region's place in the intercontinental playoff.

SOUTH AMERICA Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay.

Peru finished fifth and will play the UAE or Australia for a spot in Qatar. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022