Sports News Roundup: Soccer-United States, Mexico book spots at World Cup finals; NHL roundup: Connor McDavid hits 100 points, scores SO winner and more

Soccer-United States, Mexico book spots at World Cup finals

The United States and Mexico both booked tickets to this year's World Cup in Qatar in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying on Wednesday. The United States, who missed out on the 2018 tournament, lost 2-0 to Costa Rica but still progressed along with the Mexicans, who beat El Salvador 2-0.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid hits 100 points, scores SO winner

Connor McDavid reached the 100-point plateau with a goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl tied for the league lead in goals as the Edmonton Oilers recorded a 4-3 shootout victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Both McDavid and Draisaitl scored during the shootout, breaking the deadlock after both teams went scoreless during the third period and overtime. The win moves the Oilers one point behind the Kings in the race for second place in the Pacific Division.

Soccer-FIFA aims to put rows behind it and focus on Qatar World Cup

FIFA officials will look to put aside division and controversy and turn the focus to this year's World Cup finals when they hold their annual congress in the Qatari capital on Thursday. For the past year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been under fire from critics, particularly in Europe, over his proposals to turn the World Cup from an event held every four years to a biennial tournament.

Tennis-Swiatek marches into Miami semis, Ruud upsets Zverev

Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her terrific run with a 6-3 6-3 win over Petra Kvitova on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-finals, while Norway's Casper Ruud upset men's second seed Alexander Zverev in their quarter-final clash. Swiatek, who came to Miami full of confidence after claiming back-to-back titles at Doha and Indian Wells, pressured twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova's serve throughout the 77-minute match and never faced a break point.

Oklahoma, Arizona ban transgender students from girls' sports

The Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports, joining a growing list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws on a contentious election-year issue. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also signed a bill banning irreversible gender reassignment surgery for minors.

Cricket-England crush South Africa, to meet Australia in World Cup final

Danni Wyatt scored her second one-day international century as champions England crushed South Africa by 137 runs in Christchurch on Thursday to set up a mouthwatering Women's World Cup final against heavyweights Australia. Wyatt, dropped five times by the wasteful South Africans, made 129 off 125 balls to help England put an imposing 293 for eight on the board at Hagley Oval after South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco. Devin Booker finished with 22 points, going 10-for-12 at the line, and Mikal Bridges tied for team-high honors with 22, helping the Suns match the franchise victory record of 62, set in 1992-93 and tied in 2004-05.

Motor racing-F1 to light up Las Vegas night in 2023

Formula One will light up the Las Vegas night sky on a Saturday in November 2023 as the streets of 'Sin City' are taken over by the fastest cars and most famous drivers in the world, officials said on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Grand Prix's 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

Soccer-Ronaldo and Messi to learn World Cup last dance partners

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will learn on Friday their opponents for what is almost certainly their last World Cup finals when the draw is made for November's tournament in Qatar. The two biggest names in the game have collected a host of club and individual honours as well as continental trophies with their countries but neither has managed to crown his career with the ultimate prize of World Cup glory.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup CEO wants to meet Southgate to discuss concerns

Qatar World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater has called for a meeting with Gareth Southgate after the England manager said he is unhappy some fans will not feel safe travelling to the event due to concerns over human rights issues in the country. Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and there is also unease over women's rights, while a report by Amnesty International found that thousands of migrant workers in the country were being exploited, which Qatar has denied.

