Miami Open: Iga Swiatek downs Petra Kvitova to set semis clash with Jessica Pegula

The world number 2 Iga Swiatek notched her 15th consecutive win to advance to the Miami Open semi-finals, defeating Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals.

ANI | Miami | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:40 IST
Iga Swiatek (Photo: Twitter/ Iga Swiatek). Image Credit: ANI
The world number 2 Iga Swiatek notched her 15th consecutive win to advance to the Miami Open semi-finals, defeating Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals. The second seed defeated Kvitova by 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old is into her tour-leading fifth semifinal of the season and third straight at the WTA 1000 level.

The Polish star, who is set to rise to World No.1 after Miami, will face 16th seed Jessica Pegula on Friday night for a spot in her third consecutive WTA 1000 final. Coming off her back-to-back titles in Doha and Indian Wells, Swiatek has lost a total of 15 games over four matches and has not dropped more than three games in a set in Miami. Her victory over Kvitova was her tour-leading 24th of the season (24-3).

Earlier in the day, American Jessica Pegula reached the semifinals at the Miami Open in abridged fashion when Paula Badosa retired from their quarterfinal match with a viral illness. Pegula was leading 4-1 after 18 minutes of play when Badosa retired, having won four straight games after dropping serve to start the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

