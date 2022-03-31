Soccer-Man United to face Liverpool on pre-season tour to Thailand, Australia
Manchester United will face rivals Liverpool as part of their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. United will meet Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later. The popular Melbourne Cricket Ground will host those matches.
The popular Melbourne Cricket Ground will host those matches. "It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour, so we can't wait to get going this summer and reconnect with our fans in south-east Asia and Australasia," said chief operating officer Collette Roche.
United are sixth in the Premier League on 50 points after 29 matches. They host Leicester City on Saturday.
