Shane Warne Stand unveiled at MCG in memory of spin legend

In a tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne, Cricket Australia named a stand in memory of the spin legend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:14 IST
Shane Warne Stand (Photo/ ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Shane Warne had a memorial service in Melbourne, in which the great singer Sir Elton John performed a heartfelt tribute. Family members, colleagues, stars from sports, music and film came together to say goodbye to "the greatest." Earlier, a huge crowd gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australians bid their final adieu to Warne.

Warne, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all times, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. A private funeral was held before, which was attended by dozens of celebrities, friends, family and former cricket players.

Warne famously claimed his 700th Test wicket at the ground on Boxing Day in 2006 when he dismissed England captain Andrew Strauss and finished his career with 56 Test wickets at the iconic venue. Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

