Left Menu

Soccer-Nigeria sack coaches after World Cup qualification failure

Nigeria were surprisingly defeated on the away goals rule by Ghana in their playoff round tie, having reached six of the previous seven World Cup finals dating back to the 1994 tournament in the United States. "Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect," The NFF said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:30 IST
Soccer-Nigeria sack coaches after World Cup qualification failure
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) technical director Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down and the entire men's senior national team coaching staff have been axed after they failed to earn a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Nigeria were surprisingly defeated on the away goals rule by Ghana in their playoff round tie, having reached six of the previous seven World Cup finals dating back to the 1994 tournament in the United States.

"Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect," The NFF said in a statement on Thursday. "The NFF has in the meantime terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

"A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately." Former Nigeria internationals Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo and Salisu Yusuf joined Eguavoen's technical team last month with promises of two-and-a-half year contracts, which have now been withdrawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022