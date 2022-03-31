Left Menu

South Africa solid at 95-0 in 1st test against Bangladesh

South Africa was solid at 95-0 on the first morning of the opening test against Bangladesh on Thursday.Captain Dean Elgar led the way with 60 not out and opening partner Sarel Erwee was 32 not out as Bangladeshs bowlers struggled to find their range despite putting the home team in to bat in Durban.Bangladesh could have taken something to lunch to inspire them if wicketkeeper Litton Das had held an edge off Erwee in the last over before the break.

31-03-2022
Bangladesh could have taken something to lunch to inspire them if wicketkeeper Litton Das had held an edge off Erwee in the last over before the break. He didn't and South Africa went through the first session of the match without losing a wicket and with a healthy run rate of 3.8 per over.

Elgar hit 10 fours, with his first coming off the opening delivery of the game, which he clipped to the square leg boundary.

The start of the test was delayed for about 30 minutes because of a problem with one of the sightscreens at the Kingsmead stadium.

Bangladesh is aiming to follow up on its groundbreaking victory in the one-day international series last week, which was the first time it had won a series of any kind in South Africa.

Bangladesh's chances might also be aided by the fact that South Africa is missing a number of its top players to the Indian Premier League.

The Proteas are without batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who all opted to play in the IPL instead of the two-test series against Bangladesh.

That meant test debuts in the series opener for batsman Ryan Rickelton and seamer Lizaad Williams and a recall for spinner Simon Harmer, who last played a test in 2015.

Bangladesh is without opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who captained the ODI team to its series victory. He is ill, while fast bowler Shoriful Islam was rested. Regular test captain Mominul Haque returned to the lineup to lead the team.

