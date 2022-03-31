Left Menu

F1 driver Vettel back for Australian GP after COVID recovery

PTI | Silverstone | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:35 IST
F1 driver Vettel back for Australian GP after COVID recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@F1)

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is "fit to race" after recovering from COVID-19, the Formula One team said Thursday.

The four-time world champion will make his season debut at the Australian Grand Prix on April 10.

The 34-year-old German missed the first two races of the F1 season — in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia — because of his coronavirus infection.

"We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside Lance Stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 F1 season," the British team said.

Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg had replaced Vettel for both races, finishing 17th in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Martin is still searching for its first points this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022