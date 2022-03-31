Gurugram Challenge: India's Abhijeet Chadha is tied third, Kartik Sharma shoots day's best to move to fifth

Abhijit Singh Chadha carded a second consecutive 66 to be tied third after the third round of the Gurugram Challenge 2022 TATA Steel PGTI-ADT golf tournament here on Thursday.

Chadha (68-66-66) was the highest-placed Indian after he returned a 66 that took his total to 16-under 200 at the USD 75,000 event jointly sanctioned by the PGTI and Asian Development Tour (ADT).

India's Kartik Sharma shot the day's best score, an outstanding eight-under 64, to move up 19 spots to fifth place at 14-under 202.

Chadha, who enjoys a good record at Classic having won at the venue at the junior, amateur and professional levels, began well with four birdies on the first five holes.

He then lost some momentum with three bogeys in quick succession but bounced back well on the back-nine with five birdies. He drove the green on the par-4 15th to set up a birdie.

He shared the third place with Thailand's Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan (66-67-67), who carded a 67.

Kartik made two chip-ins, one for birdie on the second and the other for an eagle-two on the 15th where he holed it from 40 yards.

Indonesia's Rory Hie kept the lead for the third day running after he posted a six-under 66. The 33-year-old Rory (63-69-66) maintained his one-shot overnight lead with his 54-hole total standing at 18-under 198. Rory's round included two birdie chip-ins.

American Dodge Kemmer's (67-66-66) third round 66 saw him continue in second place. Kemmer was on the leader's tail at 17-under 199.

Rory began his day with a chip-in for birdie on the first hole. Struggling with his ball-striking, he then produced two more birdies and a bogey before the turn. He came up with his second birdie chip-in of the day from a tough position on the seventh.

''It was windy at the start and then was calm on the back-nine so I took advantage of the relatively easier conditions there.

''The seventh was a crazy hole. I had no swing with my second shot but managed to hit it over the green. I then chipped-in from there which was really a bonus,'' Rory said.

Kemmer was off to a flying start as he putted his way to an eagle and three birdies on the first six holes with some long conversions. Thereafter, Kemmer's progress slowed down as he kept finding the trees and bunkers and missed a few fairways. Dodge managed two birdies and a bogey on the back-nine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)