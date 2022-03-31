Soccer-Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the league said on Thursday.

Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per match in the 2019-20 campaign due to the COVID-19 outbreak but the Premier League voted against continuing the rule in 2020.

