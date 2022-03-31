Soccer-Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:22 IST
Premier League clubs have voted in favour of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the league said on Thursday.
Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per match in the 2019-20 campaign due to the COVID-19 outbreak but the Premier League voted against continuing the rule in 2020.
