Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:22 IST
Soccer-Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the league said on Thursday.

Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per match in the 2019-20 campaign due to the COVID-19 outbreak but the Premier League voted against continuing the rule in 2020.

Also Read: Premier League: Ayling late winner lifts Leeds United over Wolves

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022