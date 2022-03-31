Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon sign midfielder Tete from Shakhtar until end of season

The move follows FIFA's decision to allow clubs to sign players from Ukrainian teams outside the transfer window to help those who have been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tete, 22, has made 108 appearances since joining Shakhtar from Brazilian side Gremio in 2019, scoring 31 goals in all competitions.

Olympique Lyonnais have signed Brazilian midfielder Tete from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk until the end of the season, the French Ligue 1 club said on Thursday. The move follows FIFA's decision to allow clubs to sign players from Ukrainian teams outside the transfer window to help those who have been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tete, 22, has made 108 appearances since joining Shakhtar from Brazilian side Gremio in 2019, scoring 31 goals in all competitions. He helped them win the Ukrainian Cup in 2019 and the Ukrainian Premier League title twice. "The arrival of Tete thus reinforces the squad of Peter Bosz, at the dawn of the run-in in Ligue 1," Lyon said in statement.

Lyon are 10th in the table with nine games left in the league and they host 14th-placed Angers on Sunday. They are also in the knockout stages of the Europa League, a competition in which Tete has competed before with Shakhtar, and will face West Ham United in the quarter-finals next month.

