IPL 2022: LSG win toss, opt to bowl first against CSK

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:38 IST
Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul before the toss (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change in their playing eleven as Andrew Tye has replaced Mohsin Khan.

CSK also made three changes with Moeen Ali back in the team Adam Milne has a sidestrain so he is missing out and the team is going with only three overseas player. "At the end of the day, we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, the ball gets wet towards the end. Also, this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. The boys showed good fights. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that," said LSG captain KL Rahul after winning the toss.

"Would've bowled first too. Now we're batting so will look to put up a decent score. Blessed with a huge fan following," said CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja after the toss. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(C), MS Dhoni(WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

