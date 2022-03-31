Left Menu

Sri Lanka to tour Bangladesh for two-match Test series in May

ANI | Chattogram | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:07 IST
Team Sri Lanka (Photo/ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka is all set to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which will be played in the month of May, the Test series will also be a part of the ICC Test Championship 2021-23. The two Test matches will form part of each team's ICC World Test Championship campaign, with Bangladesh currently eighth and Sri Lanka mid-table after two wins from four matches.

The Sri Lankan touring party will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 and play a two-day practice match in Chattogram three days after landing. The first Test is scheduled to be held in Chattogram starting from May 15.

And the players will move to Dhaka for the second Test, with the first day scheduled for May 23. Bangladesh will hope to take confidence from an away series in South Africa, with the Tigers currently playing the first Test against the Proteas in Durban.

Sri Lanka have yet to win away from home in the latest WTC cycle, losing both Tests against India earlier this month. But Dimuth Karunaratne's side does have two wins to their name in the WTC thanks to a 2-0 series win at home against West Indies, declaring in both matches before bowling the visitors out for 187 and 164-run victories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

