Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports releases funds worth Rs 112.07 cr to NSFs in current financial year

Renewal of annual recognition of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) is done after examination of its Constitutions/Memorandum of Associations, with respect to its compliance with the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, and based on suo moto disclosure of requisite information by the NSFs on its websites. So far, the renewal of 10 NSFs namely, Archery Association of India, Wrestling Federation of India, Indian Weightlifting Federation, All India Tennis Association, Wushu Association of India, Squash Racket Federation of India, Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India, Kudo International Federation of India Association, National Yogasana Sports Federation and Indian Pencak Silat Federation has been done. Till date, the Ministry has released funds amounting to Rs 112.07 crore for the current financial year under the Scheme of Assistance to the NSFs.

The timely conduct of the National Championships and other domestic events is the responsibility of the respective NSFs. No recognized NSF has filed any legal case against the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). This information was given by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)

