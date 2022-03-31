Government recognises role of digital technology platforms in promotion of sports culture: Anurag Thakur

'Sports' being a State subject, the responsibility to promote sports culture rests primarily with the State/Union Territory Governments. The Union Government supplements their efforts. However, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports implements the following schemes for the development of sports in the country: (i) Khelo India Scheme; (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations; (iii) Special Awards to Winners in International Sports Events and their Coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards; (v) Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons; (vi) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; (vii) National Sports Development Fund; and (viii) Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India.

The Government recognises the role of digital technology platforms in the promotion of sports culture and the development of sports. Accordingly, the Government has initiated a number of projects towards e-Governance and digitalization in sports in order to leverage the power of Information and Communication Technology and enable the organisation of information that is accessible to all the stakeholders. A number of Information Technology projects have been initiated in this regard in this Ministry, which includes National Sports Repository System, Khelo India Mobile Application, Khelo India Fitness Application, Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTC) Portal and Fit India Mobile Application and Website/Portal.

This information was given by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)

